Nexon Omniverse Limited, the parent company of value fashion retailer Style Union, has raised ₹485 crore in a Series E funding round through a mix of primary and secondary share sales. The round was led by Venturi Partners and co-led by Elev8 Venture Partners.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Style Union’s physical store network across key metros, taking the company from its southern base into West and North India.

“We set out to prove that quality fashion at fair prices could be built into a profitable, fast-growing business, and the support of Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners is a strong endorsement of that model,” said Rajesh Seth, whole-time director, Nexon Omniverse Limited.

Nicholas Cator, founder and managing partner, Venturi Partners, said, “Value fashion is where India’s next wave of consumption will happen, as millions of households look for better quality without paying more. Nexon Omniverse stands out because it treats value as a promise, not a price point.”

Navin Honagudi, managing partner, Elev8 Venture Partners, said the Nexon Omniverse team has demonstrated extraordinary execution capabilities by building a profitable fashion retail brand in under four years.

The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the transaction.

Kashyap Parikh, partner, The Rainmaker Group, said, “The team has scaled to 200 stores in under four years, without losing its grip on unit economics, a rare combination in Indian retail.”