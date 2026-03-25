Sula Vineyards acquires Chandon's wine facility, estate in Nashik

Wine producer Sula Vineyards on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Chandon's wine production facility and estate in Dindori, Nashik, for ₹20 crore, which will help expand its wine tourism footprint.

Sula Vineyards is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Moet Hennessy India to acquire Chandon's estate in Dindori, Nashik, for ₹20 crores, which will be raised through internal accruals, according to a statement.

Chandon's wine production facility spreads across 19 acres, comprising a highly advanced facility with an annual capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, scalable up to 13 lakh litres.

The acquisition is being undertaken through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Artisan Spirits (ASPL) and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of FY27, subject to completion of regulatory approvals.

Following completion, Chandon will cease wine production in India, and Sula will market wines produced from the estate under its own portfolio, with no ongoing use of the Chandon brand.

"Dindori is widely regarded as the home of India's finest wine grapes, and this acquisition strengthens our presence here. Building on the success of our flagship wine tourism destination near Gangapur Lake in Nashik, the most visited vineyard globally, attracting over 3 lakh visitors annually, we see strong potential to develop another landmark destination wine resort in Dindori.

"Leveraging its strategic location and picturesque setting, we believe this estate will play a key role in the next phase of growth for our wine tourism business," Sula Vineyards founder and CEO Rajeev Samant said.