Sun Pharma plans early refinancing of long-term debt within 18 months

Sun Pharma has made deleveraging the central pillar of its financial strategy following its proposed $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon, with the transaction structured through bridge financing that the company expects to refinance into long-term debt within an 18-month window.

The company has already secured bank funding in the form of bridge facilities to fund the acquisition upfront. “We have tied up with banks... those are normally in the nature of bridge loans, and then it will get substituted with long-term loans,” chief financial officer (CFO) Jayashree Satagopan said, adding that while the facility extends up to 18 months, refinancing could happen earlier depending on execution timelines and market conditions.

Post-closing, Sun Pharma plans to run refinancing and integration in parallel—moving from bridge financing to long-term debt while steadily working to reduce leverage. Management indicated the refinancing path is likely to be executed ahead of the 18-month outer timeline where feasible.

The $11.75 billion deal includes an equity payout of about $3.9 billion to Organon shareholders, with the remainder funded through debt and internal accruals. Sun Pharma plans to deploy $2–2.5 billion from internal cash generation upfront, supplemented by committed bank lines.

Organon carries net debt of about $7.6 billion, which will be consolidated into Sun Pharma’s balance sheet after closing. However, management emphasised that the precise post-transaction leverage position will only be fully known after completion, as refinancing, cash deployment, and closing adjustments will determine the final outcome.

The deal is expected to close in seven to nine months, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Satagopan noted that Organon itself generates cash flows and is focused on debt reduction, which should provide better visibility on leverage closer to closing.

Post-acquisition, deleveraging will remain the immediate priority, supported by strong cash generation from the combined entity. “Both the companies have strong cash flows, so our first priority would be to see how we repay the debt,” she said.

Annual free cash flow of around $2.5 billion is expected to be directed primarily towards debt reduction. “Every year you keep generating cash... those would be prioritised for debt repayments,” Satagopan added.