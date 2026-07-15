Sun Pharma receives approval to launch generic semaglutide in South Africa

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from South Africa's health regulator to manufacture and market a generic version of semaglutide injection, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The drug is indicated for adults with inadequately controlled Type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The company said the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) cleared its once-weekly injectable generic semaglutide, which will be sold in pre-filled multi-dose pens in two strengths: 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL. Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the country in the coming days.

South Africa becomes the second market after India where Sun Pharma has secured approval for its generic semaglutide.

"This reflects our ability to develop complex generic medicines that meet stringent quality standards across different markets. We remain committed to improving access to generics and making evidence-based treatment options available to patients and healthcare professionals," Aalok Shanghvi, chief operating officer at Sun Pharma, said.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist originally developed by Novo Nordisk, has become one of the world's most sought-after medicines for managing Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The global success of branded products such as Ozempic and Wegovy has intensified competition among generic drugmakers to enter markets where patent and regulatory conditions permit.

Sun Pharma said the approval comes as South Africa faces a growing burden of Type 2 diabetes, driven by urbanisation and changing lifestyles. The company said wider access to affordable treatment options could help ease pressure on patients and the country's healthcare system.