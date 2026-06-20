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Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for $28.7 mn

Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for $28.7 mn

Sun ​Pharmaceutical Industries said ‌it will acquire 100% of ​Innovcare Lifesciences

Sun Pharma

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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Sun ​Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday said ‌it will acquire 100 per cent of ​Innovcare Lifesciences in a ​deal valued at ‌about 2.71 billion rupees
 

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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