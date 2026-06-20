Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for $28.7 mn
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it will acquire 100% of Innovcare Lifesciences
Reuters
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday said it will acquire 100 per cent of Innovcare Lifesciences in a deal valued at about 2.71 billion rupees
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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 6:04 PM IST