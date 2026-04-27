Sun Pharma to acquire US drugmaker Organon in $11.75 billion all-cash deal
The deal would give Sun Pharma full ownership of Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021 that focuses on women's health, biosimilars and established medicines
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India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will buy Organon & Co in an all-cash deal, valuing the US drugmaker at about $11.75 billion including debt, the companies said on Sunday.
Under the definitive agreement, Sun Pharma will buy all the outstanding shares of Organon for $14.00 per share in cash, the companies said in a joint statement.
The deal would give Sun Pharma full ownership of Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021 that focuses on women's health, biosimilars and established medicines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:24 AM IST