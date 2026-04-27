Sun Pharma to acquire US drugmaker Organon in $11.75 billion all-cash deal

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ​will buy Organon & ​Co in an all-cash ‌deal, valuing the US drugmaker at about $11.75 billion including debt, the companies said on Sunday.

Under the definitive agreement, Sun Pharma will ‌buy all the outstanding shares of Organon for $14.00 per share in cash, the companies said in a ​joint statement.

The deal would give Sun ‌Pharma full ownership ​of Organon, ‌which was spun off from ‌Merck in 2021 that focuses ‌on women's ​health, biosimilars ​and established medicines.