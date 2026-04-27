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Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma to acquire US drugmaker Organon in $11.75 billion all-cash deal

Sun Pharma to acquire US drugmaker Organon in $11.75 billion all-cash deal

The deal would give Sun ‌Pharma full ownership ​of Organon, ‌which was spun off from ‌Merck in 2021 that focuses ‌on women's ​health, biosimilars ​and established medicines

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma will ‌buy all the outstanding shares of Organon for $14.00 per share in cash (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

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India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ​will buy Organon & ​Co in an all-cash ‌deal, valuing the US drugmaker at about $11.75 billion including debt, the companies said on Sunday.

Under the definitive agreement, Sun Pharma will ‌buy all the outstanding shares of Organon for $14.00 per share in cash, the companies said in a ​joint statement.

The deal would give Sun ‌Pharma full ownership ​of Organon, ‌which was spun off from ‌Merck in 2021 that focuses ‌on women's ​health, biosimilars ​and established medicines.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sun Pharma acquisition Pharma Companies pharmaceutical firms

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:24 AM IST

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