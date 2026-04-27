Sun Pharma to buy Organon for $11.75 bn, enter top 25 global pharma list

India’s largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it will acquire NYSE-listed Organon & Co in an all-cash deal valuing the latter at an enterprise value of $11.75 billion, marking one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian drugmaker.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will purchase all outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share, translating into an equity value of about $3.99 billion. The transaction, approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory clearances and shareholder approval.

This acquisition significantly expands Sun Pharma’s global footprint and strengthens its play in women’s health, biosimilars, and established branded medicines. Organon, which was spun off from Merck & Co in 2021, has a portfolio of over 70 products and a presence in more than 140 countries.

Post-acquisition, the combined entity is expected to have revenues of $12.4 billion, placing it among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies. It will also emerge as a top-three player in women’s health globally and the seventh-largest biosimilars company.

“This transaction is a significant step in building a more diversified and innovation-driven business,” said Dilip Shanghvi, chairman of Sun Pharma. He added that Organon’s portfolio and global reach complement Sun’s existing strengths.

Managing Director of Sun Pharma, Kirti Ganorkar said the deal would enhance the company’s ability to launch new products globally while unlocking revenue synergies over time.

Organon reported revenues of $6.2 billion and adjusted Ebitda of $1.9 billion for calendar year 2025. The company has a strong presence across key markets, including the US, Europe, China, and Brazil, supported by six manufacturing facilities.

The acquisition also gives Sun Pharma entry into the biosimilars segment at scale, aligning with its strategy to expand its innovative medicines portfolio, which is expected to account for about 27 per cent of the combined entity’s revenues.

The deal will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and committed bank financing. In a statement, Sun Pharma highlighted that post-transaction it will emerge as "a stronger cash generating company with Ebitda and cash flow set to nearly double, supporting deleveraging from post-transaction net debt/EBITDA of 2.3x".

For Organon shareholders, the all-cash offer provides immediate value following a strategic review process, said Carrie Cox, Executive Chair of Organon.

Following the announcement, shares of Sun Pharma rose 6.69 per cent to Rs 1,728.30 on the BSE, around 11:20 am.

Organon had debt of $8.6 billion and a cash balance of $574 million. Organon recently closed on a divestiture of a product for which it received an upfront payment of $440 million, the net proceeds of which will further contribute to its March 31, 2026 cash balance, the release issued by Sun Pharma stated.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC are serving as financial advisers to Sun Pharma, while White & Case LLP is serving as legal adviser and AZB & Partners is serving as legal adviser for India-related matters to Sun Pharma. Citigroup Global Markets Asia, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and MUFG Bank are serving as financing banks. For Organon, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial adviser, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial adviser. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal adviser and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is serving as legal adviser for India-related matters to Organon.