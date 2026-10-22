Sunil Kumar appointed ONGC chairman for three years from December 7, 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sunil Kumar, currently serving as executive director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), as the next chairman of the company for three years beginning December 7, 2026.

He has been appointed chairman with effect from the date he assumes charge of the post on or after December 7, until his superannuation in December 2028 and thereafter on a contract basis, for a combined tenure of three years.

His name was recommended for the top post after two rounds of interviews by a search-cum-selection committee of the petroleum ministry. He will become the first chairman of the company to be elevated from the executive director rank to its top post.

Kumar, 58, will replace Arun Singh, who has been the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the petroleum explorer since December 2022.

Kumar took charge as executive director and asset manager of ONGC's Mehsana Asset in January 2025. A petroleum engineering graduate of the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, he also holds a postgraduate qualification in business management, specialising in marketing and finance.

The change in leadership comes at a time when ONGC, which alone accounts for 75 per cent of India's domestic crude oil and natural gas production, is facing increasing pressure to boost output and diversify into newer areas of energy transition.