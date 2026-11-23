The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by the Income Tax Department against a Bombay High Court order that had set aside fresh tax assessment notices issued to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in a dispute spanning nearly three decades, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe refused to overturn the high court's February 14, 2025, ruling. The high court had declared the assessments against Reliance Polyethylene Limited (RPEL) and Reliance Polypropylene Limited (RPPL) invalid, as both companies had ceased to exist after merging with RIL, the news report said.

The case relates to income tax assessments for the financial years 1993-94, 1994-95 and 1995-96.

Tax assessments continued after merger

The dispute began after the Income Tax Department continued to issue assessment orders against RPEL and RPPL even after their merger with RIL. The Bombay High Court had approved the merger through an order dated January 11, 1995, with effect from January 1, 1995.

Despite the merger, the tax authorities continued proceedings in the names of the two former companies. For the assessment year 1994-95, the Department assessed their combined taxable income at around ₹77.25 crore.

Reliance Industries challenged the assessments before the appellate authorities, and the matter eventually reached the Bombay High Court.

On February 14, 2025, a Division Bench of Justices MS Sonak and Jitendra Jain allowed six appeals filed by RIL and cancelled the assessment orders for all three years, the news report said. The high court held that tax assessments could not be made against companies that no longer existed, particularly when the assessing officer was aware of their merger with Reliance Industries.

HC found tax officer knew about merger

The high court pointed out that the assessing officer knew about the merger before issuing the assessment orders. It noted that in December 1996, a tax refund of around ₹45 crore due to Reliance Industries had been adjusted against outstanding tax demands of the two merged companies. However, the same officer went on to issue assessment orders against RPEL and RPPL in March 1997.

The assessment orders for 1995-96 also mentioned that the two companies had merged with Reliance Industries. The High Court further rejected the Income Tax Department's argument that Reliance Industries had raised the issue of the assessments being invalid almost 30 years after they were passed.

The Department subsequently challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

Income Tax Department cites difficulties in recovery

During Monday's hearing, the Department told the apex court that it was facing difficulties in recovering taxes in cases where companies had merged with other entities.

Additional Solicitor General Raghavendra Shankar argued that courts were setting aside assessments made against companies that no longer existed. At the same time, fresh proceedings against the companies that had taken them over were also facing legal challenges.

The Department referred to the top court's judgments in the Maruti Suzuki and Mahagun Realtors cases. It argued that by the time fresh proceedings were started against the successor companies, they could become time-barred.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to entertain the Department's appeal and left the Bombay High Court's ruling unchanged.