Suzlon broadens clean energy portfolio with battery storage plans

Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd. is widening its portfolio to build round-the-clock clean energy parks that combine solar, wind and batteries, addressing the growing need for dependable supplies through renewables and storage integration.

The firm will help customers set up and run complex renewable energy systems, assisting with project design, construction and maintenance through their entire life cycle, Suzlon’s Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said in an interview.

The pivot comes at a crucial time for the industry, according to Tanti. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is adding financial pressure on India, a large importer of fuels whose circulation depends on the region. Strengthening energy security while decarbonizing the economy requires clean electricity to be available when needed, not just when the weather allows, and storage is considered key to the task.

“If renewables have to become the main source of our supplies, they have to be stable and dispatchable,” Tanti said.

The Pune-headquartered firm aims to scale the portfolio of managed energy assets fourfold to 70 gigawatts in five years, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The company added it will move toward a full-stack solutions provider and establish a battery energy storage manufacturing facility by next year.

Suzlon has its own wind turbine manufacturing plants and it plans to source solar equipment in the country, Tanti said. Most wind sites can accommodate solar and battery systems and the company is negotiating with their operators to re-purpose them.

Besides integrated renewable energy projects, wind power’s ability to meet India’s demand peaks when the sun is out also makes it an attractive bet. As a result, the country added a record 6.3 gigawatts of such installations in 2025 and additions could rise beyond 8 gigawatts in 2026, Tanti said.