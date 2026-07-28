Suzlon Energy eyes Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia for exports

“In Australia, we are seeing strong demand not only for our 5 Megawatt (Mw) and 6.3 Mw turbines but also for repowering projects,” Kapur said in an interaction, adding there is interest in its operations and maintenance (O&M) business. The company is in discussion with customers in Germany and Vietnam.

“We are establishing our international sales and technical teams, while the products are undergoing the necessary local testing and certification. Our target is to build an international order book of more than 3 Gw and achieve around 1 Gw of annual international sales by FY31,” he said.

Suzlon's net profit declined 6 per cent to ₹305 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This, even as its revenue jumped 22 per cent to ₹3,862 crore from ₹3,165 crore in the same period last year.

“The quarter saw some residual impact from the West Asia crisis. Logistics disruptions affected us and delayed the execution of some orders. Also, we are making investments under our Suzlon 2.0 roadmap,” Kapur said.

The strategy behind Suzlon 2.0 is to acquire land in advance by identifying high-quality wind sites which can deliver high plant load factors (PLFs) for customers. In the June quarter, the company secured about 1 Gw of new orders. Around 60 per cent of these were bagged through the DevCo-led strategy.

As part of the strategy, the company has identified potential sites for around 22 Gw wind capacity and over 8 Gw capacity development pipeline across eight wind rich states, out of which 6-7 Gw is currently under discussion with customers. “Once we are confident about a site's viability, we will initially acquire around 25 per cent of the land. The remaining land acquisition begins once we sign a term sheet with the customer,” Kapur said.

Suzlon’s current order book stands at 6.1 Gw. Its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) share has also increased from 22 per cent in Q1FY26 to 32 per cent in Q1FY27, and it is targeting 50 per cent by the end of FY28. Meanwhile, the company's Q1 deliveries increased to 506 Mw and project commissioning stood at 269 Mw.

The company launched the S175 (5 Mw) platform of wind turbines in India and Europe recently, with Sunsure Energy placing the first order for 105 Mw in India. “The same platform, with suitable modifications, is being developed for international markets. We have already begun seeding it in Australia, Europe and Vietnam. However, international markets typically take 18-24 months to develop,” Kapur said.

On repowering of existing wind energy farms, Kapur said, its existing S144 (3 Mw) platform is being upgraded to 3.15 Mw and then to 3.3 Mw. “We believe the repowering opportunity in India is around 25 Gw. Our R&D teams are already working on solutions to upgrade existing turbines. By the end of this year, we expect to announce our first pilot projects and secure some meaningful repowering orders,” Kapur said.