Suzlon Group appoints Ashok Ramchandran as President of India business

Suzlon Group on Monday announced the appointment of Ashok Ramchandran as President, India Business and Senior Managerial Personnel, effective from June 4.

Ashok brings over two decades of global leadership experience in energy, industrial products, and vertical mobility sectors, spanning India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, a company statement said.

His appointment comes at a very crucial time as Suzlon accelerates its transition towards becoming a wind-first full-stack renewable energy company. He will be reporting to Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Ashok is widely recognised for driving execution-led transformation at scale across complex, high-growth industries.

As Chief Operating Officer and board member at JSW, he played a key role in shaping the company's long-term growth strategy, helping accelerate its capacity journey from nearly 5 GW to 30 GW in close to 3 years.

Prior to this, Ashok has spent the majority of his career with Schindler Group. As the CEO & President Schindler India & South Asia, he led the company's largest and most strategic markets across Manufacturing, Operations and R&D, delivering strong operational performance and scaling revenues three-fold from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Ashok has deep expertise in execution led transformation, operational scaling, and building high growth business will further strengthen Suzlon's leadership as we build the next era of renewable energy in India." Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "I look forward to closely working with Ashok, and I am confident about his execution-led leadership and operational expertise will help Suzlon rise above the benchmark further for both the company and the wider renewable energy industry." Ashok Ramchandran, President, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, " I look forward to strengthening Suzlon's market leadership through sharper execution, operational excellence, deeper customer focus, and scalable growth strategies.