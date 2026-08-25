Suzlon's ₹10,500 crore Andhra Pradesh wind energy projects on track

Wind energy major Suzlon Group on Tuesday started operations at its 1,325 megawatt (MW) wind energy projects in Ananthapur, involving an investment of ₹10,500 crore and expected to generate 1,600 direct and indirect jobs.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday inaugurated the expanded Suzlon smart blade manufacturing facility in Ananthapuramu, with two additional production lines, further strengthening the state's renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is committed to building a world-class clean energy ecosystem that can power the state's next phase of industrial and economic growth. "The groundbreaking of 1,325 MW of wind energy projects by Suzlon is another important milestone in this journey, reflecting the growing confidence of leading renewable energy companies in Andhra Pradesh’s progressive policies and investment ecosystem. Long-standing partnerships such as this will be critical to accelerating renewable energy development, creating jobs, attracting investments, and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading clean-energy hub for India,” he said.

The latest investment builds on Suzlon’s more than two-decade partnership with Andhra Pradesh. The company has so far catalysed approximately ₹15,500 crore of investment in the state and is executing around 1,600 MW of wind projects.

Suzlon’s Ananthapur manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of 1,260 MW, currently supports more than 1,200 direct and indirect green jobs. The company is also contributing to green skilling in the state, with 12,000 young people, including 3,000 women, being trained through skill development labs in Uravakonda and Vijayawada.

The new projects come at a time when Andhra Pradesh is witnessing rapid industrial and technology-led growth. With the state emerging as a hub for industry, technology and AI, the demand for reliable and clean energy is set to grow significantly.

Suzlon Vice Chairman and Co-Founder Girish Tanti said the company is proud to be a long-term partner in Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy journey and that the new projects mark a new chapter in its two-decade partnership with the state. Suzlon CEO Ajay Kapur said Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial and technology ecosystem, including data centres and new industries, is creating a new dimension to the state's energy requirements, making integrated renewable energy solutions increasingly important.

The expansion further reinforces Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a destination for large-scale renewable energy investments, advanced manufacturing and green jobs, in line with the state government's vision of Viksit Andhra Pradesh, a government statement said.