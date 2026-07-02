Suzuki Motor Corp to double Kharkhoda plant capacity to 1 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation will double the production capacity of its newly inaugurated vehicle manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana to 1 million units annually, making it one of the world's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing plants, the company's President and Representative Director, Toshihiro Suzuki, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Suzuki said the facility's capacity will be expanded from its current 500,000 units to 1 million units in phases.

He described the Kharkhoda plant as the company's most advanced manufacturing facility and said its expansion reflects the growing strength of the India-Japan economic partnership as well as the success of the government's Make in India initiative.

Suzuki also reaffirmed the company's commitment to increasing investments in India, saying the favourable policy environment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has encouraged the automaker to accelerate investments, create employment, expand exports and introduce new technologies as part of India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The Kharkhoda manufacturing facility was inaugurated remotely by the prime ministers of India and Japan during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum.