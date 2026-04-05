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Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to contribute more to parent's 2W sales: MD

In 2025-26, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) clocked its highest-ever annual sales of 1,439,415 units, registering a growth of 15 per cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India, Kenichi Umeda

Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Kenichi Umeda (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

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Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to increase its contribution to the global two-wheeler sales of parent Suzuki Motor Corporation to over 50 per cent, with its new manufacturing facility expected to enhance both domestic and export volumes, according to company Managing Director Kenichi Umeda.

In 2025-26, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) clocked its highest-ever annual sales of 1,439,415 units, registering a growth of 15 per cent over 12,56,155 units sold in FY25.

While its domestic sales surged 12 per cent to 11,74,874 units in FY26 from 1,045,662 units in the previous financial year, exports stood at 264,541 units compared to 210,493 units in FY25, a 26 per cent growth.

 

"Same as automobiles, the Suzuki motorcycle unit is almost 50 per cent from India. India is, of course, one of the most important countries," Umeda said when asked about the expectations of the parent from its Indian two-wheeler unit.

Reiterating the significance of the Indian market, he said all the new two-wheeler models, including the electric scooter e-Access, have been introduced in India, first globally, by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).

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"The reason why we are setting up a new plant is also (because) we will have more 'Make in India', and SMC is also emphasising the Indian market, not only on automobiles but also on motorcycles (two-wheelers)," Umeda noted.

SMIPL is setting up a new plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana, where Maruti Suzuki is also building its new plant.

The two-wheeler maker is investing nearly Rs 1,174 crore on the new unit, which is expected to be operational in 2027, with an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units.

The company's current plant at Kherki Daula in Haryana has an annual production capacity of 14 lakh units.

"At SMIPL, we want to increase," Umeda said when asked if there is further room for growth in the company's contribution to SMC's global sales.

On exports, he said SMIPL exports to around 77 countries across the globe, and once the Kharkhoda plant comes up, the company plans to further enhance overseas shipments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle India

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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