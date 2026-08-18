Swiggy announces expanded leadership roles for 3 senior executives

Swiggy on Tuesday announced expanded leadership roles for three senior executives at its Instamart and Food Marketplace businesses.

Himavant Kurnala has been appointed Chief Growth and Product Officer, Instamart, Nitesh Garg the Chief Technology Officer, Instamart, and Saurav Goyal the Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace.

This follows a Swiggy's series of recent leadership appointments, including Nandita Sinha as Chief Executive Officer, Instamart, and Gautam Swaroop as Chief Business Officer, Instamart.

Earlier this year, Swapnil Bajpai was elevated as the Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy's Dineout and Scenes business. Sidharth Bhakoo continues as the Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, Swiggy said.

Kurnala, Chief Growth and Product Officer, Instamart, has led the quick commerce platform's product charter since 2024, later expanding his remit to include growth and brand marketing.

Garg, Chief Technology Officer, Instamart, has spent over seven years at Swiggy, most recently as Senior Vice President leading engineering for Instamart and New Initiatives.

Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, has held a wide range of leadership roles since joining Swiggy in 2020, spanning business finance for food, Instamart and, more recently, driver and delivery product and operations.