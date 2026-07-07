Swiggy majority Indian-owned entity after domestic ownership exceeds 50%

Food delivery and quick commerce company Swiggy has become an Indian-owned company after domestic ownership crossed the 50 per cent mark, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. The change enables Swiggy to qualify as an Indian-owned company, but not yet as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC), leaving it one step away from securing the status.

According to the filing, as of July 6, 2026, aggregate foreign investment in Swiggy, including foreign portfolio investment (FPI), foreign direct investment (FDI) and other indirect foreign investment, stood at approximately 49.76 per cent of the company's fully diluted paid-up equity share capital. Domestic ownership consequently increased to 50.24 per cent.

Swiggy clarified that the change does not, by itself, alter the company's ownership or control status, nor does it affect its share capital, management, business operations, voting rights or the rights attached to its equity shares.

In May, the company's shareholders failed to approve a resolution to classify Swiggy as an IOCC. The proposal secured 72.36 per cent shareholder support, falling short of the 75 per cent approval required to amend the company's Articles of Association, a key step towards obtaining IOCC status.

Securing IOCC status is strategically important for Swiggy as it would allow its quick commerce business, Instamart, to directly own inventory. This would improve unit economics and provide greater control over procurement, warehousing and supply chains.

On a consolidated basis, the Bengaluru-headquartered company reported revenue from operations of ₹23,053 crore in FY26, compared with ₹15,227 crore in FY25. Its net loss narrowed to ₹800 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and ₹1,065 crore in the preceding quarter.

Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, had earlier capped foreign ownership at 49.5 per cent after Indian investors gained majority ownership, enabling Blinkit to transition from a marketplace model to an inventory-led structure. The move boosted reported revenue, with Eternal posting ₹17,292 crore in revenue during the March quarter of FY26 after recognising the full value of sales instead of only commissions.