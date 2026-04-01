Swiggy's investor relations head Abhishek Agarwal quits; CFO to take charge

Marking his exit from Swiggy, Abhishek Agarwal, vice president of investor relations, has stepped down from his role, people aware of developments at the food and grocery delivery company told Business Standard.

Agarwal, who joined the company prior to its initial public offering (IPO), reported to the company’s chief financial officer Rahul Bothra.

The development comes a few months after the company raised ₹10,000 crore via its qualified institutional placement (QIP). Earlier in 2024, the company marked its D-Street debut, raising ₹11,327 crore from the public markets.

At the firm, Agarwal played a central role in taking the company public, managing one of the largest IPOs. His work spanned the entire IPO lifecycle, from banker selection and regulatory filings to investor roadshows across geographies, and internal coordination across finance, legal, and corporate teams. Post-listing, he oversaw earnings communication, investor and analyst engagement, and disclosure practices.

Swiggy did not share any official comment on his departure. In addition, Agarwal’s next career move remains unknown.

Prior to joining Swiggy, Agarwal worked as the head of investor relations at Embassy REIT. He also held senior positions at Network18 Media & Investments Limited, Macquarie Capital Securities, and Edelweiss Capital.

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,065 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up from a ₹799 crore loss during the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped 53.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,149 crore from ₹3,993 crore in Q3FY25.