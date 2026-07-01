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Home / Companies / News / Swiggy Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as chief business officer

Swiggy Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as chief business officer

The development comes a week after Hari Kumar, who was the then CBO, resigned from the company

Instamart, Insta mart, Instamart new logo

Swaroop will oversee Instamart's commercial operations, including customer growth, category management, brand partnerships and business expansion

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart on Wednesday appointed Gautam Swaroop as its chief business officer (CBO).
 
In his new role, Swaroop will oversee Instamart's commercial operations, including customer growth, category management, brand partnerships and business expansion.
 
The appointment comes a week after Hari Kumar, the company's former CBO, resigned. Around the same time, chief operating officer Ankit Jain also stepped down.
 
Swaroop brings more than two decades of experience across consulting, pharmaceuticals and technology.
 
He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he spent a decade working on strategy and operations transformation. He later joined Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where he helped scale the company's emerging markets business from $37 million to $190 million in revenue.
 

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Most recently, Swaroop served as chief executive officer of the international business at hospitality technology firm Oyo, where he led operations across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, China and Latin America, taking the business to profitability.
 
"I'm excited to join Instamart at such an important juncture in its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the teams across the business to drive growth, build stronger consumer and partner experiences, and create enduring value as we scale," Swaroop said.
 
Girish Menon, Swiggy's chief human resources officer, said Instamart is at an important stage as it expands its assortment across categories and consumption occasions while deepening partnerships with brands.
 
"Gautam brings deep expertise and a proven track record of scaling businesses in dynamic, fast-paced industries, and his leadership will be beneficial as we continue to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers," Menon said.
 
Swaroop's appointment is part of a broader strengthening of Instamart's leadership team. The platform has also appointed Srikar Adavi as vice-president, Ad Monetization, and Hardeep Kaur as associate vice-president, Category (FMCG), among other senior hires.
 
Instamart currently operates in more than 131 cities through over 1,143 dark stores and has 13.3 million average monthly transacting users. 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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