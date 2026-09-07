Swiggy launches 24x7 customer helpline to report food safety concerns

Amid a heightened crackdown by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), food delivery platforms have sprung into action. Addressing food safety concerns, Swiggy has launched a dedicated round-the-clock helpline for customers.

On Swiggy, customers can call 7948231850 to report their concerns. In addition, the platform introduced a dedicated ‘Food Safety’ channel within its in-app Help section, giving customers a clear and accessible way to highlight concerns associated with their orders.

The company has said its Food Safety Assurance Team will review the issues raised on priority and take the necessary action. In a statement, Swiggy said that the dedicated helpline and channel will serve as an intelligence tool to help it identify repeated concerns, detect patterns, engage restaurant partners and strengthen preventive measures across the platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “While we continue to work closely with our restaurant partners on food safety, we are also further strengthening the ways in which customers can raise any concerns they may have. Customer feedback has always been an important part of how we work, and these additional touch points will further help us in identifying and addressing any gaps, wherever they may arise.”

Swiggy’s initiative comes just a week after Zomato announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform. Zomato had said that with immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners had declared as containing analogue dairy had been delisted.

According to Zomato, the move is a consumer-first step towards transparency and food quality. The platform added that it reserves the right to remove any listing found in violation.