Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy on Monday launched a dedicated 24x7 helpline and an in-app channel for customers to report food safety concerns, as the platform faces heightened scrutiny amid a wider tightening of food safety enforcement across the country.

Customers can call 7948231850 to register food safety complaints with customer care agents. The company has also introduced a dedicated ‘Food Safety’ channel in the Help section of its app, where users can submit complaints, upload relevant pictures and receive a ticket number to track their status.

Customers who call the dedicated helpline will receive a link on their registered mobile number to share additional information and photographs related to the issue. Swiggy’s Food Safety Assurance Team will review the complaints on priority and take necessary action, the company said.

The initiative comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of food businesses, including restaurants, food delivery and quick-commerce platforms. In Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has stepped up inspections, with several food establishments and quick-commerce warehouses facing action over hygiene and food safety violations. The state regulator has also introduced a year-round festival enforcement calendar to systematically target food adulteration.

Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said the company was further strengthening how customers can raise food safety concerns.

“While we continue to work closely with our restaurant partners on food safety, we are also further strengthening the ways in which customers can raise any concerns they may have,” he said.

According to Swiggy, the new complaint channels will also serve as an intelligence tool, helping the company identify recurring concerns, detect patterns and engage restaurant partners on preventive measures.

The company said it continues to work with restaurant partners to encourage the use of high-quality ingredients and accurate menu descriptions. It also periodically educates partners on hygiene practices and food safety standards.