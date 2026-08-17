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Home / Companies / News / Swiggy launches AI Assistant named 'Guru' for restaurant partners

Swiggy launches AI Assistant named 'Guru' for restaurant partners

Swiggy announced its AI Assistant 'Guru' for its restaurant partners, to track payouts and monitor the performance of their campaigns across over 720 cities and accessible to 2.7 lakh restaurants.

AI assistants are evolving from answering questions to remembering users' preferences and digital context, bringing privacy, data security and user control into sharper focus.

AI assistant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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Food delivery aggregator Swiggy on Monday announced the rollout of its AI Assistant 'Guru' for its restaurant partners, to track payouts and monitor the performance of their campaigns across over 720 cities and accessible to 2.7 lakh restaurants.

Menu insights on Guru allow partners to add items, generate descriptions, and highlight top-selling items to deliver personalised insights, by analysing the category performance and what is working for them, Swiggy said.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, "Today, AI has redefined how businesses operate and is driving higher efficiency across industries. Having partnered with restaurants for over 12 years, we understand the operational demands and constant multi-tasking that our partners navigate every single day".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Swiggy

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 4:57 PM IST