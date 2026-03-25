Swiggy partners Sarvam to enable voice-led commerce in Indian languages

Swiggy on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Sarvam, a homegrown full-stack sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) company, to enable multilingual, voice-led commerce. The partnership will allow Swiggy users to order food, groceries, and make restaurant reservations via conversational commerce in their chosen language.

“India is one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world, yet most digital commerce experiences remain anchored to English or a handful of regional languages, leaving a large share of users underserved. Swiggy’s partnership with Sarvam, whose sovereign AI models are built for India’s linguistic complexity, aims to bridge this gap through two distinct use cases,” the company said in a statement.

According to Swiggy , the process will remove the need for a traditional app interface, allowing users to place orders without an app download. The end-to-end journey, from discovery to checkout, can happen within a single conversation. “As the first commerce platform to launch on Indus, Sarvam’s chat application, Swiggy now enables conversational commerce for multilingual users by partnering with Razorpay to fulfil the last leg of payments,” the company added.

Sarvam’s voice models are trained on Indian language data and can enable voice interactions across 11 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer, Swiggy, said, “True accessibility means meeting users where they are, in the languages they speak. By leveraging Sarvam’s sovereign models built for India’s diverse linguistic landscape, alongside secure payments infrastructure, we are creating a distinctly India-first experience.”

Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam, said, “India is a voice-first nation, and the next billion users of AI will experience it in the language they choose. Our partnership with Swiggy brings that vision to life in one of the most everyday, high-frequency use cases there is: ordering food and groceries. By embedding Sarvam's full-stack AI into the heart of Swiggy's commerce experience, we are taking AI from a novelty for the few to a utility for the many.”