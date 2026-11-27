Instamart, Swiggy's quick commerce arm, has laid off around 340 employees as part of a restructuring exercise, amid increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and efforts to streamline operations, Moneycontrol reported on Friday.

The job cuts have primarily affected employees in corporate and support functions within Instamart, the report said. The restructuring comes as the company faces intensifying competition in the quick commerce market and continues to report losses.

Swiggy has yet to respond to the report.

Instamart faces mounting losses and competition

The reported layoffs come as Instamart continues to face pressure from rivals, including Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now.

In the September quarter, Instamart's adjusted Ebidta loss widened to ₹895 crore from ₹778 crore in the previous quarter.

Swiggy's financial results, declared on October 22, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, showed that Instamart's adjusted Ebidta margin improved to -9.7 per cent from -9.8 per cent in the June quarter. The quick commerce business reported an overall loss of ₹895 crore during the September quarter.

Instamart's net order value grew 13.4 per cent sequentially to ₹6,594 crore. The company added 69 dark stores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,240 stores across the country.

Nandita Sinha takes charge of Instamart

The restructuring is the first major development under Instamart's new chief executive officer, Nandita Sinha, who took charge on August 3, succeeding Amitesh Jha.

Sinha previously served as the chief executive officer of Myntra.

Instamart has also been changing its business strategy, with a greater focus on private-label products. The company recently introduced Noice for snacks and beverages and Nectr for fresh fruits and vegetables, according to The Economic Times.

In its October 22 earnings release, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety outlined the company's approach to competition in quick commerce.

ALSO READ: Last day to buy Tech Mahindra shares for bonus eligibility: Key details "We see assortment as a curation game rather than a volume game, and our aim is to enable consumers to buy better, not just offer more," Majety said.

Swiggy plans shift to inventory-led model

Swiggy is also preparing to move Instamart towards an inventory-led business model following its transition to an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC).

In its letter to shareholders accompanying the September quarter results, the company said the transition to the inventory-led model would begin in mid-Q3 FY27 and take two to three quarters to complete, The Economic Times reported.