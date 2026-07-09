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Home / Companies / News / Swiggy's value-focused food delivery app Toing goes temporarily offline

Swiggy's value-focused food delivery app Toing goes temporarily offline

Swiggy's standalone food delivery app Toing has suspended services across multiple cities, with the company attributing the disruption to a technical issue, according to sources

Swiggy, quick commerce

Image: Bloomberg

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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Toing, the standalone food delivery app of Swiggy, has temporarily suspended services across multiple cities in the country. Several users have been seeing a "temporarily unavailable" message on the app for more than 24 hours.
 
The company has not made any official announcement regarding the status of the platform. However, according to people aware of the matter, it is likely to be a technical disruption that the company is working to resolve.
 
Launched initially in Pune, Toing rapidly expanded to 21 cities within a year, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nashik and Guwahati.
 
Unlike the main Swiggy app, Toing is designed for price-sensitive consumers, particularly Gen Z and college students, offering a simplified ordering experience with curated restaurant selections.
 
 
The app's key value proposition is lower pricing. It promises restaurant menu prices comparable to offline rates, no packaging charges or platform fees, and meals typically priced between ₹99 and ₹149 through partner restaurants.

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According to the Google Play Store, Toing has crossed 10 million downloads and has a user rating of 4.3 stars.
 
Earlier, Toing also differed from Swiggy's Snacc app. While Snacc relied on a micro-kitchen model and private-label offerings for 15-minute food deliveries, Toing partners directly with restaurants to offer affordable meals. However, Swiggy shut down Snacc in February 2026, roughly a year after its launch, as the business struggled to achieve sustainable unit economics.
 
The Bengaluru-based company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹23,053 crore in FY26, up from ₹15,227 crore a year earlier. Its net loss narrowed to ₹800 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with ₹1,081 crore in the year-ago period and ₹1,065 crore in the preceding quarter.
   

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Topics : online food delivery Swiggy doorstep delivery

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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