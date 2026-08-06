Swiggy targets ₹10,000 cr core earnings by FY31 on Instamart growth

India's Swiggy on Thursday said it is targeting ​core earnings of ₹10,000 crore ($1.05 billion) by fiscal year ‌2031, driven by growth in its food delivery business and quick-commerce unit Instamart.

The company expects Instamart's gross order value (GOV) to rise four-to-fivefold to ₹1.5 trillion by fiscal 2031 from 280 billion rupees in ‌fiscal 2026.

The outlook comes as Swiggy and rival Eternal's Blinkit aim to capture more market share in India's quick-commerce market, where rising demand and stiff competition are driving aggressive investments in dark stores, or fulfillment centres, ‌to cut delivery times.

Swiggy is also aiming for ​consolidated ‌GOV of ₹2.5 trillion by fiscal ‌2031, up from ₹67,734 crore in fiscal 2026, it ‌said.

The company's ​shares were ​up 4.3 per cent after it announced the outlook.