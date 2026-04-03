Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer aims to double India business in 5 years

“India is one of the key markets that we have to develop for the future. I strongly believe that India’s growth will be the strongest in the Middle East, India, Africa, and Turkey (MEIAT) region and we hope to double our business in the country in five years. We were very strong in the past, but can come back strongly now with our partners. The road is clear for the next five years,” Guillaume Boilot, managing director – TAG Heuer, MEIAT region, told Business Standard.

After shutting its corporate office in the country and restructuring its operations a decade ago, TAG Heuer partnered Kapoor Watch Company and now plans to take the new retail offering to Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting next year.

“We don’t want to go into all cities, but first develop Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. We want to first understand how the market will react to our boutiques and then go slowly into other markets. We have a location in discussion for Mumbai, where we plan to open a boutique in 2027,” he said.

Boilot, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, said the ongoing military conflict in the region has impacted consumer sentiment.

“However, it presents an opportunity for us to be closer to the Indian customer and be present where they are,” he said.

With India’s luxury landscape expanding at a fast pace, the Swiss watch industry is witnessing a surge in sales in the country.

According to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH), India imported Swiss watches worth Swiss francs 51.4 million in January and February this year, a 26.2 per cent rise from the same period last year.

The signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), in March 2024, has also strengthened consumer sentiment and created a wave of opportunities for Switzerland’s export-oriented sectors.

“Since the pandemic, there has been a sea change in the Indian consumer mindset and spending. Discretionary incomes have risen and young consumers, who are more impulsive, have entered the market. This has aided the luxury retail landscape,” said Pratiek Kapoor, director, Kapoor Watch Company.

He added that the chain has seen a growth of 15 per cent in the last decade.

The watch retailer, who is TAG Heuer’s partner, plans to expand presence and enter new territories like Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jaipur.