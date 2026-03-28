Table Space leases 1.45 lakh sq feet commercial space in Gurugram

Coworking space provider Table Space Technologies has leased 1.45 lakh square feet of commercial space in Gurugram’s Godrej GCR building for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.68 crore.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 145,181 square feet, putting the monthly rent rate at ₹185 per square foot.

The company is taking space from the seventh to the 13th, 14th and 15th floors of Godrej GCR on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. The lease agreement will be applicable for five years , with the rent escalating by 5 per cent every year.

The deal comes a year after Table Space leased over 5 lakh square feet of office space at Tata Realty and Infrastructure’s Intellion Park in Sector 59, Gurugram. According to the registration document reviewed by PropEquity, that deal was signed for six years.

The deals come at a time of continued demand for office space in India’s tier-I cities. According to a report by occupier-focused workplace solutions firm Vestian, office absorption in India continues to outpace new supply by a wide margin in 2025, leading to a notable improvement in occupancy levels.

The office segment has seen the setting up of new global capability centres (GCCs), an expanding presence of flexible workspace operators, a rise in unicorn start-ups, and ongoing growth of big technology firms.

Table Space had recently announced expanding its Mumbai operations by 50 per cent, increasing its footprint from 4.7 lakh square feet to 7 lakh square feet in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Table Space has established a presence in six cities, with a total footprint exceeding 9.5 million square feet. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm currently serves 400 enterprise clients across more than 60 centres.