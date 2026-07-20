Takeda gets DCGI approval for QDENGA, India's first dengue vaccine

Japan-based Takeda Biopharmaceuticals has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its dengue vaccine, QDENGA, making it the first vaccine to be approved for the prevention of dengue in India.

The vaccine has been cleared for use in individuals aged 4-60 years and can be administered irrespective of prior dengue infection, eliminating the need for pre-vaccination screening.

The approval marks a milestone for India's dengue control efforts by introducing the country's first vaccine-based prevention strategy. Until now, dengue prevention has relied largely on mosquito control, surveillance and public awareness, while treatment has been limited to supportive care, as there is no specific antiviral therapy for the disease.

The clearance comes at a time when India continues to face a growing dengue burden. Reported dengue cases have increased more than 11-fold over the past two decades. More than 113,000 dengue cases were reported in 2025, although modelling studies suggest the actual number of infections could run into tens of millions annually.

QDENGA is a live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered as a two-dose regimen, with the second dose given three months after the first.

The approval is based on Takeda's global clinical development programme involving more than 28,000 participants across 19 Phase I, II and III clinical trials, as well as a Phase III study conducted in India that evaluated the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity in people aged 4-60 years.

According to the company, its pivotal Phase III TIDES trial, which enrolled over 20,000 participants across eight dengue-endemic countries, demonstrated an efficacy of 80.2 per cent against virologically confirmed dengue one year after the second dose. The study also reported 90.4 per cent efficacy against dengue-related hospitalisation after 18 months and 84.1 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisation over 4.5 years.

Takeda said follow-up data have shown sustained safety and efficacy for up to seven years.

"Dengue is a growing public health challenge, and India needs sustained, evidence-based prevention," said Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets at Takeda. He said the approval represents an important step towards strengthening dengue prevention in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends QDENGA for use in dengue-endemic settings without requiring pre-vaccination screening. The vaccine has also received WHO prequalification, making it eligible for procurement by international agencies such as UNICEF.

Since its first approval in 2022, QDENGA has secured regulatory approvals in 43 countries across Asia, Latin America and Europe. More than 32 million doses have been been distributed globally through public and private immunisation programmes.

The vaccine is part of Brazil's National Immunization Program and is also available through public vaccination programmes in Argentina, Colombia and Indonesia.

Takeda said it will work with Indian regulatory authorities, healthcare providers and public health stakeholders to support the rollout and availability of QDENGA in the country.