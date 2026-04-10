Tamara Leisure targets 50:50 asset-light mix with ₹600 crore investment
Hospitality chain plans balanced asset mix and Rs 600 crore expansion over five years, with focus on scaling midscale brand Lilac amid strong demand in the segment
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
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Tamara Leisure Experiences, the Bengaluru-headquartered hospitality chain operating hotels across the luxury, upscale and midscale segments, aims to achieve a 50:50 mix between its asset-light and asset-heavy models over the next five years, while investing ₹600 crore towards expansion in the same timeframe.
“We are going to be very disciplined about growth. We are not chasing numbers and signings, but with a clear purpose of how we will add to the portfolio. We have built a strong foundation in terms of our owned portfolio and people and systems. Now we think the asset-light model will help us scale faster and bring the experience to more locations,” said Samir MC, chief executive officer, Tamara Leisure Experiences.
With three brands under its belt — Tamara in the luxury space, O by Tamara in the upscale segment, and Lilac in the midscale segment — the asset-light model will primarily help expand the Lilac brand, he added.
The company has signed its first property under the asset-light model in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh.
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“As we get into this space, I anticipate that we will end up seeing the skew towards Lilac a little more, because the midscale segment is seeing the biggest growth in the country due to a lack of supply,”
Speaking further about expansion, the company will invest ₹600 crore for this purpose from internal accruals.
“Moving into the future, we want to look at the business from a long-term perspective of over 30–50 years, and that’s why we decided to look at expanding. We have a pipeline similar to the number of properties we currently operate, and we aim to double our portfolio over the next few years,” he further said.
This includes a one-of-its-kind 24-houseboat resort in Alleppey, Kerala; a 50-key farm resort in Hosur; and another 50-key resort, spread over 20 acres in Kaziranga, Assam, under the Tamara Resort brand.
With a revenue of ₹150 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company aims to record high double-digit year-on-year growth going forward and reach industry-level Ebitda margins in the next three years from the current single-digit level.
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Topics : hospitality LUXURY Hospitality sector
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:41 PM IST