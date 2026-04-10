Tamara Leisure targets 50:50 asset-light mix with ₹600 crore investment

Tamara Leisure Experiences, the Bengaluru-headquartered hospitality chain operating hotels across the luxury, upscale and midscale segments, aims to achieve a 50:50 mix between its asset-light and asset-heavy models over the next five years, while investing ₹600 crore towards expansion in the same timeframe.

“We are going to be very disciplined about growth. We are not chasing numbers and signings, but with a clear purpose of how we will add to the portfolio. We have built a strong foundation in terms of our owned portfolio and people and systems. Now we think the asset-light model will help us scale faster and bring the experience to more locations,” said Samir MC, chief executive officer, Tamara Leisure Experiences.

ALSO READ: Hyatt Hotels plans to expand India footprint with 5 new hotels in 2026 With three brands under its belt — Tamara in the luxury space, O by Tamara in the upscale segment, and Lilac in the midscale segment — the asset-light model will primarily help expand the Lilac brand, he added.

The company has signed its first property under the asset-light model in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh.

“As we get into this space, I anticipate that we will end up seeing the skew towards Lilac a little more, because the midscale segment is seeing the biggest growth in the country due to a lack of supply,”

Speaking further about expansion, the company will invest ₹600 crore for this purpose from internal accruals.

“Moving into the future, we want to look at the business from a long-term perspective of over 30–50 years, and that’s why we decided to look at expanding. We have a pipeline similar to the number of properties we currently operate, and we aim to double our portfolio over the next few years,” he further said.

This includes a one-of-its-kind 24-houseboat resort in Alleppey, Kerala; a 50-key farm resort in Hosur; and another 50-key resort, spread over 20 acres in Kaziranga, Assam, under the Tamara Resort brand.

With a revenue of ₹150 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company aims to record high double-digit year-on-year growth going forward and reach industry-level Ebitda margins in the next three years from the current single-digit level.