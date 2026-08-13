TaMo PV Q1 PAT falls 80% as JLR volumes, higher commodity costs weigh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) on Thursday reported an 80.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹775 crore for the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27), compared with ₹3,924 crore in the year-ago period.

The decline reflected lower volumes and profitability at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), along with elevated commodity and foreign exchange costs in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business.

Consolidated revenue increased 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹95,799 crore from ₹87,677 crore. On a sequential basis, however, revenue declined 9.1 per cent from ₹1.05 trillion in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26.

The stock was up 1.68 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax fell 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,321 crore. Profit before tax and exceptional items declined 59.3 per cent to ₹1,606 crore from ₹3,950 crore.

“While profitability was down Y-o-Y, we believe it was a resilient start to the year, given the supply constraints and elevated commodity prices that continued into this quarter,” said Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), TMPVL.

TMPVL expects the domestic PV industry to grow 15–20 per cent in the first half of FY27. Growth could moderate to single digits in the second half because of a high base, but full-year industry growth should exceed 10 per cent, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of TMPVL and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

JLR’s revenue declined 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to £5.97 billion as wholesale volumes fell 9.2 per cent to 79,300 units. Its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin contracted to 2.8 per cent from 4 per cent, while profit before tax and exceptional items fell 68.9 per cent to £109 million.

JLR’s performance was affected by a fire at a major chassis component supplier, disruption related to the conflict in West Asia, and the planned wind-down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the launch of the Jaguar Type 01.

Higher variable marketing expenses also weighed on profitability, rising to 7.1 per cent of revenue from 4.1 per cent a year earlier.

Richard Molyneux, CFO at JLR, said the supplier fire had halted production of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport for several days and the company could not fully recover the lost volumes during the quarter. “The difficult global market was another factor. It was, therefore, a combination of factors,” Molyneux said. “Q1 is our weakest quarter, typically in terms of sales and particularly in terms of cash. We expect all subsequent quarters to improve on Q1.”

An improvement in JLR’s product mix partially offset the impact of lower volumes. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender accounted for about 81 per cent of first-quarter sales. “The mix offset about half of the volume effect during the quarter,” Molyneux said.

The domestic PV business, meanwhile, recorded a 64.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹17,930 crore, supported by a 46 per cent rise in volumes to more than 182,000 units.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin improved by 30 basis points to 4.3 per cent, while the Ebit margin narrowed to negative 0.5 per cent from negative 2.8 per cent. The business was broadly at breakeven at the pre-exceptional profit before tax level, compared with a loss of ₹123 crore a year earlier.

However, Chandra said the increase in commodity prices during the quarter was equivalent to nearly 4.5 per cent of the domestic business’s revenue. “If this kind of increase had not occurred and it had been a normal quarter, our margins would have increased considerably,” he said.

He said the company had partly offset the commodity impact through cost reductions and an improved product mix. It would combine accelerated cost-reduction measures with calibrated and progressive price increases. “Commodity prices will again affect us severely in the second quarter (July-September/Q2). It is not just Tata Motors — the industry will face additional increases beyond the 4.5 per cent impact I mentioned for Q1,” Chandra said.

Electric vehicle (EV) volumes more than doubled during the quarter, rising about 112 per cent to over 34,000 units. EVs accounted for 19 per cent of the company’s domestic volumes in Q1, increasing to 24 per cent in July.

Tata Motors is targeting EV volume growth of more than 70 per cent for FY27 and an exit market share of above 40 per cent, Chandra said. He added that higher lithium prices had increased battery cell costs by about 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“In Q1, we were able to manage it at broadly similar levels to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, but the outlook could be slightly more adverse for EVs,” he said. The company had taken incremental price increases in July and could consider further increases alongside future revisions in ICE vehicle prices.