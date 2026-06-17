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Target India signs ₹1,250-crore Bengaluru office lease for GCC expansion

The retailer's India arm has leased 8.3 lakh sq ft at Manyata Embassy Business Park, reinforcing Bengaluru's position as the leading hub for GCC-led office demand

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Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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The India arm of American retail giant Target Corporation has leased 8.3 lakh square feet of office space at Manyata Embassy Business Park in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹1,250 crore over 10 years, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack.
 
The agreement is a fresh lease, and the space will house Target’s India global capability centre (GCC). As per the lease agreement, Target Corp will pay a monthly rent of around ₹8.73 crore to lease 831,126 square feet of office space in the new Nagavara building of Manyata Park, owned by Embassy Office REIT.
 
The company has also deposited ₹52.36 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years, the documents, registered in April 2026, showed.
 
 
The fresh lease, which commenced on September 1, 2025, covers space from the ground floor to the 10th floor of the commercial tower.
 
Embassy Office REIT declined to comment on queries shared by Business Standard. However, people in the know said the agreement is an expansion move by Target Corp India, which already leases around 600,000 square feet in Manyata Park.

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Market observers note that GCCs led office leasing in India during the January-March 2026 period, contributing 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent of the overall 20.7 msf absorbed during the period.
 
According to a recent report by real estate consultancy CBRE, GCC demand has remained high in regions such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, driven by Fortune 500 companies.
 
Geographically, Bengaluru remained central to GCC activity, capturing 48 per cent of overall office leasing. Sectorally, e-commerce led demand at 24 per cent, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and technology at 20 per cent each, and research, consulting and analytics at 19 per cent each.
 

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Topics : Indian investments into GCC Bengaluru Commercial leasing Real Estate

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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