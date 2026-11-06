TASE Global to raise ₹300 crore from ValueQuest's Tristar Fund for growth

Chennai-based integrated manufacturing platform TASE Global is set to raise ₹300 crore from ValueQuest's Tristar Fund (Tristar Fund), the company said in a statement on Friday.

The investment in TASE Global marks Tristar Fund's fourth portfolio company, following its recent fundraising of over ₹2,100 crore in commitments within 15 months of its first close. TASE Global operates an integrated manufacturing platform across India and the United States. Its capabilities include high-precision machining, complex component manufacturing, sheet-metal fabrication, specialised processes and precision assemblies.

The Chennai-headquartered precision engineering and manufacturing platform serves global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers across medical and analytical instrumentation, aerospace, defence and industrial applications, with established relationships that include Roche, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, GE and Eaton.

TASE Global's manufacturing capabilities and customer qualifications support its role as a partner to companies in technically demanding industries, where product reliability, process consistency and stringent quality standards are critical. Spark Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the company on the transaction.

Shankar Raman Vaidyanathan, founder, chairman and CEO, TASE Global, said: "ValueQuest's partnership will support our next phase of growth as we expand capacity, integrate our US operations and pursue larger OEM programmes. We value its strategic perspective and focus on institutionalisation as we build TASE Global into a trusted partner for complex, high-value manufacturing across aerospace, medical technology and semiconductors."

Aniket Dharamshi, co-founder and managing partner, ValueQuest, said: "TASE Global represents the kind of business we seek to partner with through the Tristar Fund: a company with strong manufacturing capabilities and relationships with global customers that have demanding qualification requirements. These capabilities and relationships can create meaningful barriers to entry. As global supply chains evolve, we see an opportunity for Indian precision engineering companies to move beyond component supply and become integrated manufacturing partners. TASE Global's presence in India and the US gives it a strong platform to pursue that opportunity."

Tristar focuses on backing Indian businesses developing strategic and critical capabilities across aerospace, defence, precision engineering and energy-transition-linked manufacturing. While India is at the early stages of a multi-decade opportunity in advanced manufacturing, the fund's approach emphasises identifying businesses with differentiated capabilities at the right stage of their evolution, rather than relying on sector growth alone, it said.

Founded in 2010, ValueQuest Investment Advisors (ValueQuest) is a Mumbai-based investment management firm known for its disciplined, research-driven approach to public and private markets. Over the past 16 years, ValueQuest has built a reputation for deep fundamental research and long-term value creation. The ValueQuest Group manages assets under management (AUM) of ₹32,304 crore. Its private equity funds are housed under the entity Quest4Value Investment Managers LLP, with AUM of over ₹6,500 crore.