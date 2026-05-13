Tata-backed Impetis licenses JAK inhibitor assets to Vyome Holdings

Nasdaq-listed Vyome Holdings has licensed two preclinical selective JAK inhibitor assets from Impetis Biosciences, a Tata Group enterprise, in a deal that gives the US-India biotech company entry into one of the fastest-growing segments in immunology — a global JAK inhibitor market projected to approach $57 billion by 2030.

Financial terms were not disclosed, though the companies said the transaction is structured around commercialisation-linked payouts and future development through “non-dilutive pathways”.

Under the agreement, Vyome gets exclusive rights to develop and commercialise a selective JAK1/3 inhibitor and a selective JAK1 inhibitor from Impetis’ pipeline.

JAK inhibitors are drugs that help calm an overactive immune system by blocking signals that trigger inflammation in the body. The medicines are increasingly being used to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The deal marks a strategic expansion for Vyome beyond its lead oncology-focused asset, VT-1953, into immune-inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata — therapeutic areas where JAK inhibitors have emerged as a major class of drugs globally.

JAK inhibitors work by blocking Janus kinase enzymes involved in inflammatory signalling. The category has grown rapidly after approvals for drugs from companies such as Pfizer, AbbVie, and Eli Lilly and Company.

However, earlier-generation “pan-JAK” drugs have also faced regulatory scrutiny over safety concerns, including cardiovascular and cancer risks, prompting the industry to shift towards more selective next-generation inhibitors.

That is the opportunity Vyome is betting on.

“These next-generation JAK inhibitors are designed for higher selectivity, with the potential to improve safety versus earlier pan-JAK approaches,” the company said in its statement.

For Vyome, the transaction also reinforces the company’s stated strategy of sourcing drug assets from India for global development. The company, which listed on Nasdaq last year through a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences and now trades under ticker HIND, has positioned itself as a biotech platform leveraging the US-India innovation corridor.

Impetis, meanwhile, is among a small but growing set of Tata-backed life sciences ventures focused on discovering and licensing novel drug candidates rather than building commercial pharmaceutical operations. Its broader pipeline includes BTK inhibitors, metabolic disease therapies, and immunology programmes.

The agreement comes at a time when large drugmakers are intensifying investments in immunology, one of the pharmaceutical industry’s biggest growth markets. Vyome said the broader immuno-inflammatory therapeutics market could exceed $430 billion by 2034.

The licensed assets are still in the preclinical stage, meaning they remain several years away from potential commercialisation and will require significant clinical testing before regulatory approvals.