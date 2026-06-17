Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital board approves proposal to raise ₹36,000 cr via NCDs

Tata Capital board approves proposal to raise ₹36,000 cr via NCDs

Company plans to raise funds through multiple debt instruments, including secured and unsecured NCDs, perpetual debt and green bonds, subject to shareholder approval

TATA CAPITAL

(Photo: Reuters)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital's board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹36,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The fundraise, subject to shareholders' approval, will be undertaken in one or more tranches and may comprise a range of debt instruments, including secured and unsecured NCDs, subordinated debt, perpetual debt, market-linked redeemable debentures and green bonds.
 
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said its board had approved the “raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in the nature of secured/unsecured/subordinated/perpetual debt/market-linked redeemable debentures/green bonds (‘Debentures’) up to an amount of Rs 36,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders”.
 
 
“Post the approval of the shareholders, the issuance of Debentures will be made on terms including the rate of interest, tenor, security, etc. as per the letter of offer(s)/information memorandum(s)/offer document(s)/general information document(s)/key information document(s) as may be issued by the company from time to time,” the company said.
 

More From This Section

Tata Motors

Tata Motors charts shift to software-led vehicles with t.idal platformpremium

Coforge CEO & ED Sudhir Singh said the company was banking on large deals

Coforge aims to double revenue to $5 bn by 2030, says CEO Sudhir Singhpremium

SpaceX

SpaceX to take over AI Startup Cursor in $60 billion deal following IPO

C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD, HCLTech

Sovereign models for large nations to be strategic asset: HCLTech CEOpremium

Wipro

Wipro sets up facility for Claude models to accelerate enterprise AIpremium

Topics : Tata Capital Tata Capital Services Tata Capital Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowGoogle Android UpdateTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance