Tata Capital enters gold loan business with ₹318 crore Yogloans acquisition

Tata Capital has entered the burgeoning gold loan business by acquiring a majority stake in Thrissur-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Yogakshemam Loans Limited (Yogloans).

On Monday, the board of Tata Capital approved the acquisition of an 88.6 per cent stake in Yogloans for up to ₹318 crore, subject to customary adjustments. The consideration includes a primary capital infusion of around ₹93 crore to support the company's growth plans.

Yogloans operates through a network of 162 branches across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹708 crore as of March 31, 2026. It serves around 32,000 customers.

Yogloans is promoted by industry veteran Unnikrishnan Idicharm Veetil. Following the deal, he will continue to lead Yogloans, ensuring continuity for customers, employees and business partners, Tata Capital said. Veetil, who was deputy chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance, is currently managing director of Yogloans.

Tata Capital, an upper-layer NBFC, with net AUM of ₹2.77 trillion as of March 31, has a diversified loan portfolio, with retail loans accounting for 58.3 per cent, followed by small and medium enterprise (SME) loans at 27.4 per cent and corporate loans at 14.3 per cent.

"The acquisition marks Tata Capital's entry into the gold loan business, a secured lending segment with significant growth potential," the company said in a statement. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, NBFCs' gold loan portfolio grew 69 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.3 trillion at the end of May 2026.

Tata Capital said that upon completion of the transaction, Yogloans will become its subsidiary and that it intends to consolidate the business at an appropriate stage.

Commenting on the transaction, Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Capital, said: "The transaction marks Tata Capital's entry into the gold loan business, adding a secured lending product with significant growth potential to our retail lending portfolio and supporting our strategy of building a diversified lending franchise."

In a note on the deal, brokerage IIFL Capital said Yogloans' loan book has the potential to generate a return on assets (RoA) of around 5 per cent, compared with Tata Capital's estimated overall RoA of about 2.2 per cent in FY28.

"This acquisition accelerates Tata Capital's gold loan build-out and gives it access to a highly experienced management team," IIFL Capital said, adding that gold loans can become a meaningful growth and profitability driver for Tata Capital's retail business.

Yogloans has a net worth of ₹115 crore, while its gold loan portfolio grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent between FY22 and FY26.