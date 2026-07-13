Tata Capital enters gold loan business with Yogloans acquisition

Tata Capital on Monday entered the gold loan business by acquiring a majority stake in Kerala-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Yogakshemam Loans Limited (Yogloans).

Tata Capital will acquire an 88.6 per cent stake in Yogloans through a combination of a primary capital infusion and the purchase of shares from existing shareholders. The deal values Yogloans at a pre-money equity valuation of up to Rs 318 crore, while Tata Capital will infuse around Rs 93 crore of fresh capital to support the company's growth. Upon completion of the transaction, Yogloans will become a subsidiary of Tata Capital, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

As of March 31, 2026, Yogloans had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 708 crore, nearly 85 per cent of which comprised gold loans. The company operates 162 branches across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, serving around 32,000 gold loan customers. It has a net worth of Rs 115 crore, while its gold loan portfolio grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent between FY22 and FY26.

Yogloans, headquartered in Thrissur, has been operating in the gold loan business for over a decade and has developed capabilities in sourcing, underwriting and servicing gold loans. Its promoter and managing director, Unnikrishnan Idicharm Veetil, will continue to lead the business following the acquisition.

"This transaction marks Tata Capital's entry into the gold loan business, adding a secured lending product with significant growth potential to our retail lending portfolio and supporting our strategy of building a diversified lending franchise. Yogloans has built a strong business over more than a decade under the leadership of Mr Unnikrishnan and his team. We believe the combination of Yogloans' market expertise with Tata Capital's trusted brand, capital strength, technology and risk management capabilities will accelerate growth and create an enhanced experience for customers," said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Capital.

Unnikrishnan, promoter and managing director of Yogloans, said: "Over the years, we have built our gold loan business by focusing on customer experience, maintaining prudent lending practices and strengthening our presence across the markets we serve. We are proud of what the organisation has achieved and grateful for the trust placed in us by all stakeholders."

Speaking about the opportunities ahead, he said: "We are delighted to be joining the Tata family, one of India's most respected and trusted business groups. Tata Capital's brand, financial strength and technology capabilities will help accelerate our growth. We look forward to working closely with the Tata Capital team as we build on the foundation created over the years and take the business to the next phase."

The acquisition expands Tata Capital's retail lending portfolio by adding gold loans to its existing suite of more than 25 lending products and strengthens its presence in southern India through Yogloans' branch network.

Tata Capital, an upper-layer NBFC, is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited.