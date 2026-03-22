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Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital gets ₹413 cr tax demand; to challenge reassessment order

Tata Capital gets ₹413 cr tax demand; to challenge reassessment order

Tata Capital faces a ₹413 crore tax demand for FY18, flags computation errors and plans to challenge the order with no expected business impact

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Capital said the entire demand, comprising ₹209.52 crore of tax and ₹202.72 crore of interest, is not sustainable | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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Non-banking finance company Tata Capital has received a reassessment order from tax authorities, raising a demand of ₹413.18 crore for the financial year 2017-18, the firm said.

The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, under the Income-tax Act and uploaded on March 20, 2026, pertains to Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd (TCFSL), which has since been merged with Tata Capital with effect from April 1, 2023.

The demand includes interest of ₹202.72 crore and primarily arises due to alleged short credit of taxes paid and certain disallowances, Tata Capital said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

 

However, the company said the demand is based on apparent errors in the computation. It stated that the assessing officer incorrectly allowed a tax credit for Tata Capital instead of TCFSL, leading to a shortfall in credit and consequential interest levy.

Tata Capital said the entire demand, comprising ₹209.52 crore of tax and ₹202.72 crore of interest, is not sustainable.

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The company said, "It will take necessary steps to file rectification application/ appeal. The company expects a favourable outcome in respect to the above matter".

Also, the company said it has filed or is in the process of filing appeals against disallowances with a tax impact of ₹26.31 crore. It expressed confidence in receiving relief, citing strong legal grounds and judicial precedents.

"Based on our current assessment, we expect favourable orders on these disallowances since there are strong grounds and judicial precedent in respect of the disallowances made in the order," Tata Capital said.

The company added that it does not expect any material impact on its financials, operations, or business due to the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Capital NBFCs Capex

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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