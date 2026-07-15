Tata Capital raises $400 mn via 3.5-year overseas bond at T+107 bps

Tata Capital has raised $400 million through a 3.5-year senior unsecured Regulation S bond. The fixed-rate bond was priced at 107 basis points over the three-year US Treasury, tighter than the initial price guidance of 140 basis points, as strong investor demand enabled the lender to compress pricing by 33 basis points.

The bond carries a fixed coupon of 5.332 per cent.

According to the lender, the issuance achieved the largest pricing tightening for a single-tranche investment-grade US dollar bond from India in 2026, with spreads narrowing by 33 basis points from the initial price thoughts to the final pricing.

The issue attracted orders worth around four times the base issue size, with participation from investors across Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including asset managers, insurance companies, banks and other institutional investors, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of the issuance, Tata Capital conducted investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

The bonds have been issued under Tata Capital's $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and are rated BBB with a stable outlook by S&P.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) said the transaction would help diversify its funding sources and strengthen its liability profile by expanding access to international debt markets.

“We are grateful to global investors for the strong response to our second US dollar bond issuance. It is also our first issuance following our S&P BBB rating upgrade and successful equity listing, and an important step in further diversifying our funding mix and extending our access to international capital markets. It strengthens our liability profile and supports our long-term growth strategy,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Tata Capital.

Tata Capital also said it remains the only Indian private sector NBFC to access the US dollar bond market with an investment-grade rating at the time of issuance.

HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the transaction.