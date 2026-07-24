Tata Consulting Engineers targets $1 billion revenue milestone by FY31

Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), an engineering and design consultancy arm of the Tata Group, aims to become a $1 billion revenue company by financial year 2030-31 (FY31), betting on sustained investments in energy, semiconductors, metals, infrastructure and manufacturing in India and overseas.

“Our objective is to become a $1 billion-revenue company by FY31. That is our stated goal, and we have developed our strategy around achieving it through a combination of organic growth, sector-specific expansion, country-specific growth and selective inorganic opportunities,” Amit Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consulting Engineers, told Business Standard in an interview.

The company, which reported global revenue of around ₹3,000 crore in FY26, expects its long-term growth to be driven by rising investments in the energy transition, localisation of manufacturing and increasing demand for complex engineering services.

“Over the last decade, we have grown nearly sixfold through a combination of organic and inorganic growth. Over the next five years, we are targeting another threefold expansion,” Sharma added.

He said the company's confidence stemmed from structural shifts taking place globally.

Energy remains the biggest opportunity, spanning nuclear, renewable and thermal power projects. Metals and mining, particularly aluminium, copper and steel, are another major growth area, while urbanisation is expected to fuel investments in transport, buildings, healthcare and education infrastructure.

The company also sees significant opportunities emerging from India's semiconductor ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission, high-speed rail projects beyond the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, data centres and aerospace.

TCE currently derives around half of its business from international markets, having expanded overseas. In January 2025, TCE announced the acquisition of CDI Engineering Solutions, a US-based design engineering firm, marking its official entry into the North American market.

International revenue contributed about 47 per cent of FY26 revenue, while the order book is split roughly equally between domestic and overseas business. Going forward, however, the company expects around 60 per cent of new order inflows to come from India.

While the long-term outlook remains positive, Sharma cautioned that FY27 would be a more challenging year because of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding global trade.

“Over the past two to three years, excluding acquisitions, we have consistently delivered organic growth of more than 20 per cent. This year, however, we are taking a more cautious approach,” he added.

The company expects revenue growth of 12-14 per cent in FY27, lower than the over 20 per cent organic growth it delivered in each of the previous two to three years. Order inflows, however, are expected to grow by 15-20 per cent.

“When we entered the financial year, most people expected geopolitical tensions to stabilise quickly. Instead, uncertainty around tariffs, supply chains and global trade has increased. Customers continue to have projects, but many investment decisions are taking longer,” Sharma said.

The Middle East, one of TCE's key international markets, has witnessed project deferments as customers reassess import costs and supply-chain risks. Similar delays are being seen in projects dependent on raw materials sourced from the region.

Despite these headwinds, Sharma said private capital expenditure had not structurally slowed. “Companies continue to have the capital to invest, but they are reassessing the pace of spending in response to ongoing supply-chain disruptions and tariff-related uncertainties,” he said.

About 25 per cent of TCE’s business comes from the government sector, while around 10 per cent comes from Tata Group companies. A significant 65 per cent of its business comes from the private sector. Geographically, half of TCE’s business comes from overseas markets.

On the government side, Sharma said, “The only area of caution is that the recent rise in oil and gas prices could lead to some moderation in spending. However, India's growth remains fundamentally linked to infrastructure investment, and the government continues to be the country's largest investor.”

Among emerging sectors, Sharma identified nuclear energy as one of the most under-appreciated opportunities. With legislative changes opening the sector to greater private participation, TCE plans to invest in specialised talent and partnerships with global firms. The company has been associated with around 85 per cent of India's installed nuclear capacity over the past five decades.

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) remains a strategic priority for TCE, Sharma said the scale of investment going into building infrastructure around AI was a concern. “We need to ask whether we really need so many data centres, whether trillions of dollars need to be invested, and whether such enormous amounts of energy and water are sustainable. Those investment decisions need to be thought through carefully,” he said.

Within TCE, AI is already being deployed across recruitment, employee training, proposal preparation, cost optimisation and engineering knowledge management. It has made “significant” investments in AI, including hardware, internally developed AI models and engineering software.

On acquisitions, Sharma said the company's primary focus would remain organic growth, but it would continue evaluating strategic opportunities that strengthen its presence in chosen sectors and geographies.

Its investments focus on two areas — acquisitions, and engineering software and digital tools. The company currently invests around 10 per cent of its resources in strengthening engineering capabilities.

Unlike engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, TCE operates purely as an engineering and design consultancy. Sharma said TCE's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins had been around 10-15 per cent following its US acquisition.

“Over the longer term, we believe our sustainable margin profile is 15-18 per cent, and that remains our objective as we integrate our US operations and realise synergies from the combined business,” the executive added.

Today, TCE employs around 9,000 people globally, a figure expected to cross 10,000 during FY27, as it pursues its ambition of becoming one of the world's leading engineering consulting firms.

Its top three strategic priorities are staying focused on the evolving energy landscape, using AI to create greater value for customers in project execution and business operations, and advancing urbanisation, circularity and sustainability.