Tata Electronics, incorporated in April 2020, has steadily grown into one of the Tata Group's most valuable and strategically important divisions over the last six and a half years. The company, which now has roughly 12,000 employees, began commercial operations in late 2020 by assembling Apple’s flagship iPhones in the country. Since then, Tata Electronics has grown from revenue of ₹1.9 crore in 2021-22 to ₹1.31 trillion in 2025-26. Tata Electronics initially began assembling Apple’s iPhones at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu and later started manufacturing smartphone enclosures, mechanical components and sub-assemblies for Apple and other smartphone brands at the same location. As Apple expanded its presence in India and looked to diversify its iPhone assembly and component supply chain, Tata Electronics gained a significant share. The company quickly expanded its production capacity by acquiring Wistron’s 2.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Narasapura, Karnataka, followed by a majority stake in Pegatron’s iPhone assembly and manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With its three assembly and component facilities, Tata Electronics now produces nearly 40-45 per cent of all iPhones made and assembled in India, competing closely with Taiwanese electronics major Hon Hai Precision Industry, which is widely known as Foxconn. Beyond assembling and manufacturing iPhones and their components, Tata Electronics has also entered the semiconductor chip fabrication and packaging sector by setting up a chip manufacturing unit and an outsourced assembly and testing unit. The semiconductor chip fabrication unit, being constructed at Dholera in Gujarat, will see a total investment of ₹91,000 crore and will be India’s first silicon chip foundry. The plant is slated to go live in 2028 and has onboarded Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation as its technology partner. In addition, Tata Electronics is investing another ₹27,000 crore to set up an OSAT unit at Jagiroad in Guwahati, Assam. The plant, expected to package 48 million chips per year, is likely to create up to 40,000 direct and indirect jobs once it is fully operational, according to government estimates.