Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Audi India on Tuesday announced price increases across their respective vehicle portfolios, citing rising input costs. The announcements came after Maruti Suzuki informed stock exchanges of a price increase of around 0.31 per cent on a volume-weighted average basis for select models, effective November 22. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) will increase prices by an average of 0.5 per cent across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio from December 1, 2026. The extent of the revision will vary across models and variants. The company said the increase was aimed at partially offsetting the impact of elevated input costs. While it continued to absorb a significant portion of the cost increases, some of the burden would be passed on to customers, it said.

Audi India, meanwhile, announced a price revision of up to 2 per cent across its model range, effective January 1, 2027. The German luxury carmaker said the move was in response to rising input costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India, said the revision was necessary to maintain the long-term sustainability of the business. The company said it had kept the increase measured while continuing to focus on the customer ownership experience.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had informed the stock exchanges on November 22 that it would increase the prices of select models, with the revision taking effect from the same date. The estimated volume-weighted average increase was around 0.31 per cent. The company cited sustained cost pressures for the decision.

Hikes were signalled on earnings calls The latest revisions had been flagged by both companies' managements on their September-quarter earnings calls. On its November 13 call, TMPV said it had taken price increases of about 1.7 per cent on average across its ICE and EV portfolio in three rounds, in April, July and September. Chief Financial Officer Dhiman Gupta said these increases and cost actions had so far offset "roughly 40 per cent of the commodity increase", with the company absorbing the balance. The announcements come amid continued cost pressures for automobile manufacturers, with companies seeking to balance elevated input costs against demand and affordability.

Gupta said TMPV expected commodity pressures "to remain elevated in Q3", with further increases in steel, rubber and copper. Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said a price increase was certain in the fourth quarter, "for sure in Q4", with another "potentially" in Q3. He said the company preferred "more frequent and gradual price increases" because a "step jump in price can impact demand".

Maruti's management struck a similar note on its October 27 call. Chief Financial Officer Arnab Roy said the company had taken three list-price increases totalling a little over 1 per cent, and that "calibrated actions on the pricing front will be taken for H2". Rahul Bharti, the company's chief investor relations officer, said Maruti was wary of steel prices. He said the steel industry's demands for higher prices were unjustified and that the company would contest them.

Maruti's September-quarter operating profit (EBIT) fell to over Rs 2,800 crore from over Rs 3,380 crore a year earlier, which the company attributed to commodity price increases linked to the West Asia conflict.