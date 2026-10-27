India's Tata Motors' takeover bid for ​Italian truck maker Iveco ​has cleared the 80% acceptance ‌threshold, reaching 87.8% on the last day of the offer, an Italian stock market filing showed on Monday.

Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, ‌both companies said.

Final results will be communicated before market opening on October 29.

The offer is set to be reopened during November ​2-6, Iveco said.

The tender offer ending Monday ran ‌from September 7.

The offer price was ​raised ‌to €14.40 per share, from €14.10 per share, ‌on October 9.

Tata Motors agreed last year to ‌buy Iveco's ​commercial vehicle ​business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion.