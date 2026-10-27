Tata Motors' bid to takeover Iveco clears 80% acceptance threshold
Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, both companies said
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India's Tata Motors' takeover bid for Italian truck maker Iveco has cleared the 80% acceptance threshold, reaching 87.8% on the last day of the offer, an Italian stock market filing showed on Monday.
Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, both companies said.
Final results will be communicated before market opening on October 29.
The offer is set to be reopened during November 2-6, Iveco said.
The tender offer ending Monday ran from September 7.
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The offer price was raised to €14.40 per share, from €14.10 per share, on October 9.
Tata Motors agreed last year to buy Iveco's commercial vehicle business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST