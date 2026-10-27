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Tata Motors' bid to takeover Iveco clears 80% acceptance threshold

Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, ‌both companies said

Tata Motors

Tata Motors agreed last year to ‌buy Iveco's ​commercial vehicle ​business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion

Reuters ROME
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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India's Tata Motors' takeover bid for ​Italian truck maker Iveco ​has cleared the 80% acceptance ‌threshold, reaching 87.8% on the last day of the offer, an Italian stock market filing showed on Monday.

Tata now holds 89.42% of Iveco's common share capital based on provisional results, ‌both companies said.

Final results will be communicated before market opening on October 29.

The offer is set to be reopened during November ​2-6, Iveco said.

The tender offer ending Monday ran ‌from September 7.

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The offer price was ​raised ‌to €14.40 per share, from €14.10 per share, ‌on October 9.

Tata Motors agreed last year to ‌buy Iveco's ​commercial vehicle ​business in a deal valued at €3.8 billion.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors commercial vehicles truck market Truck sales

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST