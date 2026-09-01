Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales jump 49% to 44,411 units in August
Tata Motors' domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 33% to 36,619 units, while international business volumes surged 227% to 7,792 units in August
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Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday reported a 49 per cent growth in total commercial vehicle sales in August at 44,411 units as compared to 29,863 units in the same month last year.
Domestic commercial vehicle sales were up 33 per cent at 36,619 units last month as compared to 27,481 units in August last year, Tata Motors Ltd said in a statement.
International business volumes were at 7,792 units in August as against 2,382 units in the year-ago month, registering a 227 per cent growth year-on-year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 1:21 PM IST