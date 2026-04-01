Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales up 17% at 47,976 units in March

Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent growth in total commercial vehicle sales at 47,976 units in March as compared to 41,122 units in the same month last year.

Total Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 45,825 units last month as against 38,884 units in March 2025, up 18 per cent, Tata Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

However, international business CV sales were lower by 4 per cent at 2,151 units as compared to 2,238 per cent in the year-ago month.

For FY26, total sales were up 14 per cent at 4,28,329 units as compared to 3,76,903 units in FY25, the company said.

"FY26 saw a subdued first half for the commercial vehicle industry, followed by a decisive recovery in H2 as demand conditions improved with the rollout of GST 2.0 and gained momentum through Q3 and Q4," Tata Motors Ltd MD & CEO Girish Wagh said.

In March, the monthly double-digit YoY sales growth saw some moderation amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on select sectors of the economy, he said.

"We have intensified efforts to support customers by ensuring smooth and uninterrupted logistics operations as they address emerging operating challenges," Wagh said.

Looking ahead, he said,"We remain agile, closely tracking geopolitical developments and the evolving macro environment. Diesel prices remain a key monitorable, given their impact on total cost of ownership. In parallel, we are actively assessing the risk landscape and have put in place appropriate mitigation measures to strengthen resilience and manage production continuity." With a refreshed and comprehensive product portfolio, supported by smart digital solutions, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities, he added.