Tata Motors CV enters next growth phase, challenges remain: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday said the company's commercial vehicles business is entering a new phase of growth following the demerger of its passenger vehicle operations, but cautioned that geopolitical uncertainties, market volatility and industry disruptions would continue to pose challenges.

"There will be challenges—geopolitical shifts, market volatility, and disruptions. But with the right capability, mindset, and resilience, we will navigate them," Chandrasekaran told dealers at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles' National Dealers Conference 2026.

Calling the demerger a "defining milestone", Chandrasekaran said the separation would allow both businesses to pursue independent strategies and growth trajectories. He noted that while the commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles businesses shared a common legacy, they required different technologies, capital structures and customer approaches.

Looking ahead, he outlined Tata Motors CV's focus on electric mobility, hydrogen-powered technologies, connected vehicles and artificial intelligence-led transformation. "We want to lead in technology and innovation," he said, adding that the company would continue investing aggressively in research and development.

Chandrasekaran also highlighted the proposed acquisition of Iveco, expected to be completed in the second quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals. The deal would provide access to advanced technologies, expand global market reach and strengthen product capabilities across geographies, he said. Tata Motors and Iveco together could emerge among the world's top four commercial vehicle companies.

The chairman said Tata Motors CV was now a diversified portfolio spanning heavy trucks, intermediate and light commercial vehicles, buses, mobility solutions, digital businesses and international operations. He added that the company expects strong volume growth and a larger global footprint over the next three to four years.