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Tata Motors eyes global top-four CV spot as Iveco acquisition advances

Chairman N Chandrasekaran says the combined Tata Motors-Iveco business could lift annual revenue to $35-40 billion in five years, boosting global scale and technology

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The company expects to complete the acquisition by the second quarter of FY27, subject to the remaining regulatory approvals

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

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Tata Motors is aiming to emerge among the world's top four commercial vehicle manufacturers as it advances its proposed acquisition of Italy's Iveco Group, with Chairman N Chandrasekaran saying the combined business is expected to grow annual revenue from about $25 billion currently to $35-40 billion over the next five years, significantly strengthening the company's global scale and technology capabilities.
 
Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Monday, Chandrasekaran described the acquisition as a pivotal step in Tata Motors' international expansion strategy.
 
"The proposed acquisition of Iveco Group marks a significant strategic step forward in advancing your company's global ambitions," Chandrasekaran said. "Together, we will optimise, scale and grow to be ranked among the top four commercial vehicle entities globally."
 
 
Responding to shareholder queries, Chandrasekaran said the proposed acquisition would be funded through a mix of debt and internal cash, with the debt to be serviced and repaid through Iveco Group's future cash flows. No equity dilution is envisaged, he added.
 
The company expects to complete the acquisition by the second quarter of FY27, subject to the remaining regulatory approvals. Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors has already secured the majority of the mandatory clearances across multiple jurisdictions and is progressing on the remaining approvals.

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The acquisition is expected to provide Tata Motors with access to Iveco's advanced powertrain and next-generation technologies while expanding its international footprint and strengthening its ability to serve diverse markets with greater competitiveness.
 
The deal comes as Tata Motors seeks to build on its domestic leadership while accelerating overseas expansion. The company said its international business recorded 53.9 per cent growth in FY26, driven by deeper market penetration and key order wins, highlighting the increasing importance of global markets to its long-term strategy.
 
On capital allocation, Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors would continue to spend 2-4 per cent of annual revenue on capital expenditure, with around 55 per cent of that investment earmarked for future technologies. Capital spending would remain at the lower end when upgrading existing vehicle platforms and move towards the higher end during major product and technology programmes.
 
Asked about the biggest challenges facing the commercial vehicle business, Chandrasekaran identified geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and commodity price volatility as the three key risks. He said the company is mitigating these through higher localisation to reduce supply chain disruptions, alongside value engineering and tighter cost management to offset raw material inflation.
 
The proposed Iveco acquisition follows the demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business in November 2025, as the company sharpens its focus on strengthening its core business while expanding internationally and investing in future mobility technologies.
 

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Topics : Tata Motors N Chandrasekaran commercial vehicles

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

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