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Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors files 144 patent applications in FY26, highest in a year

Tata Motors files 144 patent applications in FY26, highest in a year

These filings are closely aligned with the company's strategic priorities, including enhanced vehicle safety, improved reliability, optimised total cost of ownership

Tata motors

TML said it also secured 15 patent grants, increasing the cumulative number of granted patents to over 650. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Commercial vehicles major Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday said it filed 144 patent applications in FY26, marking its highest number of patent filings in a single year.

These filings are closely aligned with the company's strategic priorities, including enhanced vehicle safety, improved reliability, optimised total cost of ownership, and superior occupant comfort, Tata Motors Ltd (TML) said in a statement.

"The record number of patent applications filed in FY26 is a testament to the passion, creativity, and technical excellence of our engineering teams...As we look ahead, we remain committed to harnessing our innovation capabilities to serve the long-term interests of our customers, communities, and the nation," TML Vice President and Head, Engineering, Aniruddha Kulkarni said.

 

The strong filing performance also reflects the company's focus on future-ready and sustainable mobility solutions, spanning emerging technologies such as electric vehicles and hydrogen-based internal combustion engines, TML said.

During the year, the company strengthened its intellectual property portfolio by filing 21 design applications and 35 copyright applications, in addition to its patent filings, it added.

TML said it also secured 15 patent grants, increasing the cumulative number of granted patents to over 650.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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