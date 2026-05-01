Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales rise 31.12% to 59,701 units in April

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday reported a 31.12 per cent increase in total sales at 59,701 units in April 2026 as compared to 45,532 units in the same month last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 59,000 units last month as against 45,199 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 30.5 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Sales on passenger vehicles in the international market were at 701 units as compared to 333 units in April 2025, a jump of 110.5 per cent, it added.

Combined electric vehicle sales in the international and domestic market stood at 9,150 units as compared to 5,318 units in the same month last year, a growth of 72.1 per cent, the company said.