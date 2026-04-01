Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales up 29% at 66,971 units in March

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent rise in total sales at 66,971 units in March 2026 as compared to 51,872 units in the same month last year.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the domestic market stood at 66,192 units as compared to 51,616 units in the same month last year, a growth of 28 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

International business PV sales jumped over three-fold at 779 units last month as against 256 units in March 2025, it added.

Total electric vehicle sales last month stood at 9,494 units as against 5,353 units in the year-ago period, up 77 per cent.

For FY26, total sales were at 6,41,587 units as compared to 5,56,263 units in FY25, a growth of 15 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said for the company FY26 has been a landmark year marked by multiple milestones.

"We achieved our highest-ever annual sales volumes of over 6.4 lakh units, delivering industry beating growth of 15 per cent YoY and ended it with strong positive momentum, emerging as the number 2 ranked player in the industry based on Vahan registrations in H2." The company also "recorded strong international business volumes of over 10,000 units, driven by our re-entry into South Africa", he added.

On the overall industry, he said, "PV industry sales are expected to reach record volumes of 4.7 million units for the year, reflecting 8 per cent year on year (YoY) growth." The industry witnessed a strong rebound in the second half, posting double digit growth, supported by GST 2.0 implementation and a robust festive season, he added.

Customer preference for greener technologies gained further momentum, with CNG volumes growing at 2 per cent YoY and EV volumes surpassing the milestone of 2 lakh units, he added.

"This growth was driven by improving consumer confidence in EVs and wider participation with all major OEMs launching new products, offering more choice," Chandra said.

Looking ahead, he said industry momentum is expected to sustain, led by growth in SUVs, CNG and EV.

"At the same time, the industry will need to closely monitor geopolitical developments to mitigate potential supply-side risks," Chandra said.

For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, he said,"We expect to build on the strong momentum of H2 and continue to deliver industry-beating growth in FY27, supported by recent launches, a strong pipeline of new products, and established multi-powertrain strategy.